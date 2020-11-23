DONALD C. BAINBRIDGE July 22, 1930 - October 17, 2020 Toronto, Ontario, Canada Donald C. Bainbridge died peacefully Saturday, October 17, at his home in Toronto, Ontario. He was 90 years old. Don was born in the Newtonbrook area of Toronto on July 22, 1930, the eldest son of Ada Bainbridge and Thomas R. Bainbridge. He grew up in Toronto and attended schools in the North Toronto district. Don left school to pursue his dream of playing hockey in the NHL. He played Junior A hockey in Toronto, and was known as a fierce competitor. To pay the bills while pursuing his NHL dream, Don took a position as a runner on the floor of the Toronto Stock Exchange for the brokerage firm R.A. Daly. Soon, his boss made it clear that a career on the floor and a career on the ice were incompatible, and Don needed to choose. Don chose the trading floor and never looked back. He remained at R.A. Daly his entire career, rising from runner, to clerk, to trader, Pro Trader, and ultimately President, and CEO of R.A Daly and Company. Don also served as a long time Governor of the Toronto Stock Exchange, and the TSE's Pro Trader of steel, metals, mining, and resource sectors. In a book written about traders on the Toronto Stock Exchange (later re-published by Institutional Investor) the following was written about Don Bainbridge: 'No discussion of the veteran traders could be started without first paying appropriate respects in talking about GOD! On the floor of the TSE there was only one omnipotent being that was everyone's god and that was Don Bainbridge. 'Bainey,' as Don was also referred to, was a giant among his peers and was evidenced by everyone that ever traded in the nickel square. Nobody ever gave Bainey anything Bainey didn't want and Bainey never had to give anybody anything that he didn't want given. His dignity and style placed him in a category all his own. There were very few bad words spoken about Don Bainbridge on the floor, his domain. When people called him God, it was well deserved. His brokerage firm R.A. Daly was one of, if not the most respected house on Bay St., and that started and ended with Don Bainbridge. As a President, Governor, Head Trader and TSE citizen, Don had carved out a place in the history of the TSE that is universally recognized for his success and the class he brought to the floor every day he stepped onto it.' In the mid 1980s Don merged R.A Daly with Gordon Capital where he remained as vice chairman until his retirement. Following his career on the TSE, Don split his time between his homes in Toronto, Palm Beach Florida, and his beloved lake house at Shanty Bay on Lake Simcoe, Ontario. In Florida, Don spent his 'second career' in commercial real estate ventures in partnership with fellow Canadians Bob Mcintosh Jr. and Peter Cowie, both of whom Don considered to be like sons to him. Don was a lifelong Toronto Maple Leafs fan and kept his seasons 'gold seats' until the Leafs changed venues. Don's second sport was baseball, and since there was no pro team in Toronto until 1977, Don was an avid New York Yankees fan. On any business trip to New York, Don would try to find time to see a game at Yankee Stadium and was forever thrilled at his great fortune to witness Don Larsen pitch a perfect game for the Yankees in the 1956 World Series against the Brooklyn Dodgers. Don was an avid golfer and belonged to many golf clubs in both Canada and the United States. He had a great many friends, and was curious about people's lives, often engaging in detailed conversations with longtime friends and new acquaintances alike. Don loved to sing and would serenade his daughters before school in the morning, and he was an equally loving and devoted grandfather. Don's dedication to his community and charitable organizations was demonstrated in his long-term commitment to them. Amongst Don's charitable passions were The Cathedral of St. James, the Salvation Army, Covenant House, All Saints Church, the Yonge Street Mission, the Daily Bread Food Bank, Wounded Warriors Canada, and the Lake Simcoe Conservation Foundation. He was a strong supporter of Havergal College in Toronto, from which his daughters graduated, as well as the schools of his grandchildren including the New Canaan Country School in New Canaan, Connecticut, the Miss Edgar's and Miss Cramp's School in Montreal Quebec, and the Brunswick School in Greenwich, Connecticut. Throughout his colourful and successful life, Don believed his greatest achievement was his family, which included not only his children but also his grandchildren. Don is survived by his wife Gail, children Catherine Bainbridge (Ernest), Lisa Bainbridge Scott (Peter), and grandchildren Katie Webb, Rachel Webb, Jacqueline Webb and Jackson Sparks. Due to COVID travel restrictions, a memorial service for Don will be held in the spring of 2021.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store