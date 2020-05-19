You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
DONALD DAVID EPP With sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Donald David Epp on May 15, 2020 in Toronto in his 87th year. Remembered by his beloved wife Phyllis (Windsor), children Heather, Sharon (Norm), Lorraine (Mike), David (Cindy), and brother Gordon (Carol). Predeceased by parents Edith and Neil, and brother Norman (Eleanor). Dear grandfather to Brent (Mika), Sarah (Tim), Chelsea (Marc), Anne, Russell, Claire, and great-grandfather to Lenn, Rose and Keito. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Born in Toronto, Don attended Leaside High School and received his B. Com. from the University of Toronto. As a Chartered Accountant, he had a successful financial career in major corporations in Canada and the U.S. He married Phyllis in 1958 and together they made homes in Windsor, Ohio, Waterloo, Montreal and Toronto. Don was a faithful member of Yorkminster Park Baptist Church and volunteered on many boards and committees throughout his life. He enjoyed history, reading, gardening, sailing, home projects, and travels with Phyllis. Above all, he loved being with family, especially at the cottage on Balsam Lake which he built with his parents and brothers, Norm and Gord.Starting in mid-life, Don was plagued with significant health challenges which he met with an amazing grace that was an inspiration to all who knew him. The family would like to thank the caring and courageous staff at The Village of Humber Heights, Etobicoke, who looked after him in his final weeks during the global pandemic. A private graveside service will be held. We will celebrate Don's life together properly when it is safe to do so. Condolences to www.morleybedford.ca. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MS Society of Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 19 to May 23, 2020
