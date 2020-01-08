|
|
DONALD EDWARD ANDREW November 23, 1931 - January 3, 2020 It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Donald Andrew, who is survived by his wife Margaret Anderson; children Edward (Liz), Margot, Cindy (John) and William (Heather); grandchildren Clifford, Byron and Gareth Andrew, Tyler Anderson, Matthew and Lauren Stackhouse, and Liam and Marlowe Andrew; sister Lois, sister-in-law Norma and nephew Malcolm. He was predeceased by his parents William and Grace; brother Arthur, and nephew Bruce. Born in Toronto, Don attended North Toronto Collegiate Institute and, as the first member of his family to attend university, studied engineering at the University of Toronto (B.A.Sc., 1954), where he developed a lifelong affinity for the school. He served in student government and, after graduation, stood as 5T4 Class President and for 10 years was a member of the Engineering Alumni Association, including two as its chair. He later was elected to the university's governing council, and in 2017 was recognized with the Malcolm F. McGrath Alumni Achievement Award. In 1962, he launched Andrew Paving and Engineering, which was a signature player in construction for the next half century in southern Ontario. Among his most cherished projects were the Blue Jays' first home at Exhibition Place, the expansion of Sunnybrook Hospital and the extension of the TTC subway along Sheppard Avenue. He was a founding member of the Toronto Area Road Builders Association, and later helped transform if from a small group focussed on labour agreements to a leader in business-union relations. He served as president of the association for five years, and in 2008 was named its first- ever honorary lifetime member. Don was a longtime champion of Canadian football, and from 1978-88 was a director of the College Bowl, which during his term as chairman, from 1980-82, was renamed the Vanier Cup. He was also an active supporter of Ontario alpine ski racing, as an early member and director of the Georgian Peaks and Craigleith Ski Clubs in Collingwood, where his children and grandchildren raced competitively. Away from business, Don was a lifelong Progressive Conservative, and was active in the leadership campaigns of David Crombie, Roy McMurtry and Kim Campbell. But he was most at peace at his cottage on Georgian Bay, outside Thornbury, where he was content clearing brush, tinkering with old cars and gathering friends and family for long meals that were never short of conversation or laughter. Don passed away peacefully on January 3, having spent his final weeks much like he spent his life, with as many family and friends as imaginable. Following a private burial, a memorial service will be held on Monday, January 13, from 3-4 p.m, in the Second Floor Library of Hart House, University of Toronto, followed by a reception at the Hart House Gallery Grill from 4-6 p.m. The family would like to express special thanks to the palliative care staff of Sunnybrook Hospital for their professional support and personal devotion.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020