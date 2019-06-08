DONALD EDWARD WEBSTER 75, of Pickering, Ontario passed away suddenly at Lakeridge Hospital, Oshawa on June 3, 2019. Donald was born in Woodstock, Ontario on May 12, 1944 to Herbert Goldwin Webster and Verona Susan (Dickinson). Mr. Webster was an investment banker in the pension division and enjoyed his profession but was especially passionate about his gardening, extensive traveling around the world and quality time at the cottage. Family was very important to him and he is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carolyn (Brown); his children, Shari Webster and Blake Webster; and his three grandchildren, Adam, Zane and Autumn. He will be remembered by all for his kindness, intelligence and his many talents. Cremation has already taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. If so desired, a donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society would be appreciated by the family. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 8 to June 12, 2019