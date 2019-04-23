DONALD ERIC LAHN "Shaney" "A light has just gone out." Passed away peacefully, at the Westmount on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the age of 86 years. Survived by his beloved wife of almost 60 years, Mary Ellen; his children, Michael (Carol) Lahn, Patti Warr, Laurie Lahn (Dan), Stephen Lahn (David), Michelle (Dan) Donovan, Chris (Leah) Lahn; his grandchildren, David (Rebecca), Mark (Matthew), Andrew (Rebecca), Laura (Chris), Zachary, Ella, Jacob, Tyler, Sydney; and one soon to be great-grandchild. Don is also survived by his brother, Larry (Jean) Lahn; sister-in-law, Ruth Lahn; and son-in-law, Harry Warr. Predeceased by his parents, David and Alma (nee Weigel) Lahn; and brothers, Gerald (Audrey), Ken (Marjorie), Rob, Lloyd (Shirley) Lahn. Don retired from Mutual Life after 36 years of employment. He was a member of St. Agnes Church Choir, volunteered with Food for Children, the Holy Name Society and the Knights of Columbus. Don loved his times at the family cottage, gardening and playing the organ. Don was a kind person and he will be remembered for his love of family and his "warm hugs." Friends are invited to share their memories of Don with his family during visitation at St. Agnes RC Church, 75 Bluevale St. N., Waterloo on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the church at 12 noon followed by a reception in the Parish Hall. Cremation will have taken place and interment will be held at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. In lieu of flowers, condolences for the family and donations to the Alzheimer Society may be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519.745.8445. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 23 to Apr. 27, 2019