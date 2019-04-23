You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes RC Church
75 Bluevale St. N
Waterloo, ON
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Agnes RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald LAHN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Eric LAHN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Eric LAHN Obituary
DONALD ERIC LAHN "Shaney" "A light has just gone out." Passed away peacefully, at the Westmount on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the age of 86 years. Survived by his beloved wife of almost 60 years, Mary Ellen; his children, Michael (Carol) Lahn, Patti Warr, Laurie Lahn (Dan), Stephen Lahn (David), Michelle (Dan) Donovan, Chris (Leah) Lahn; his grandchildren, David (Rebecca), Mark (Matthew), Andrew (Rebecca), Laura (Chris), Zachary, Ella, Jacob, Tyler, Sydney; and one soon to be great-grandchild. Don is also survived by his brother, Larry (Jean) Lahn; sister-in-law, Ruth Lahn; and son-in-law, Harry Warr. Predeceased by his parents, David and Alma (nee Weigel) Lahn; and brothers, Gerald (Audrey), Ken (Marjorie), Rob, Lloyd (Shirley) Lahn. Don retired from Mutual Life after 36 years of employment. He was a member of St. Agnes Church Choir, volunteered with Food for Children, the Holy Name Society and the Knights of Columbus. Don loved his times at the family cottage, gardening and playing the organ. Don was a kind person and he will be remembered for his love of family and his "warm hugs." Friends are invited to share their memories of Don with his family during visitation at St. Agnes RC Church, 75 Bluevale St. N., Waterloo on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the church at 12 noon followed by a reception in the Parish Hall. Cremation will have taken place and interment will be held at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. In lieu of flowers, condolences for the family and donations to the Alzheimer Society may be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519.745.8445.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 23 to Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.