DR. DONALD FRANK CRANG September 22, 1928 - August 5, 2020 Don Crang passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020 at the ripe old age of almost 92. Don will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 57 years, Phyllis, his daughters Carolyn (Rob Chown) and Cathy (Ted Semadeni), grandchildren (Gordie, Allie, Tom, Alan and Kate), and many friends and former colleagues. Don was the son of Dr. Charlie Crang and Eileen Crang and brother of John Crang all predeceased. Don was born in Toronto and moved to Sudbury with his family at an early age. He graduated from medicine at the University of Western Ontario in 1954 and completed his training in radiology at the University of Toronto in 1960. After finishing his residency in Toronto, he returned to Sudbury where he married Phyllis, raised a family, and practiced radiology for over 40 years, which included working side by side with his father for a number of years. He was a life-long student of medicine and is remembered by his colleagues for his "legendary" depth and breadth of knowledge. Don took great delight in discussing interesting cases at the dinner table. He would exclaim: "I did the neatest barium procedure today," then describe the case in great detail. He spent countless hours engaged in a calling of which he was proud. He worked with many colleagues over the 40-year span of his career, some of whom he affectionately referred to as "dingbats." Ever since Don and Phyllis built a camp on Manitoulin Island in 1969, their family and friends have spent much of their summers there. Don was always active at camp; mowing the lawn in his boxer shorts, taking long bike rides (trying to break his previous speed record) and chopping wood for the sauna. the smell of beer poured on the sauna rocks will always bring back memories of many saunas enjoyed with Don. He enjoyed sharing classic words of wisdom such as: "Don't take any wooden nickels", "Remember to read the question", "Keep your powder dry" and "Keep your nose to the grindstone." These words are imparted to his grandchildren to this day. Don was an avid golfer and curler, and all-round athlete. He also gave his time and energy back to the community. For many years he supported the YMCA, the Idylwylde Golf and Country Club and St. Andrew's United Church. Au Revoir to a fine husband, dad, granddad (Bappie), friend, mentor and colleague. You made this world a better place. Friends may gather at the Jackson & Barnard Funeral Home (233 Larch Street, Sudbury) Monday, August 10, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 directives, 50 people or fewer in our visitation room. Facemasks are mandatory. Donations to the Health Sciences North Foundation and YMCA would be appreciated by the family. For donations or messages of condolence www.lougheedfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2020