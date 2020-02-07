You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Donald George BARBER

Donald George BARBER Obituary
DONALD GEORGE BARBER Born March 21, 1930 - Toronto Ontario Died January 30, 2020 - Peacefully at Elm Grove Living Centre in his 90th year. Service at 3 p.m. February 15th at Olivet Church, 279 Burnhamthorpe Rd. Etobicoke. Reception following. Donations in lieu of flowers to Daily Bread Food Bank. Survived and sadly missed by his wife of 57 years - Ann Barber, children Gabrielle, Meg, and Jeremy, grandchildren Brittany and Robyn Barber and Jessica and James Napier, great- grandchildren Connor and Oliver Vyhnanek. Don was a lifetime employee of North American Life Assurance Company and upon retirement on the Board of Directors at Mill Road Condominiums. A devoted lifetime Member of the Olivet Church of the New Jerusalem. He joins his sisters, Lorna, Katherine and Evelyn in Heaven.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11, 2020
