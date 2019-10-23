|
DR. DONALD GEORGE BUNT It is with profound sadness that we announce our father's passing on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Just shy of his 93rd birthday. He was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Nancy Estelle Bunt. Dad leaves behind his children, Donald (Lori) and Janette (Scott Warne). Grandchildren, Darryl, Kaitlyn (Jamie Hooks), Zachary, Jennifer (Steve Fortuna) and great grandchildren, Josh, Michael, Nicole and Anthony, with many happy memories. Dad was many things professionally; Family Physician, Occupational Physician and Coroner. In his private time, dad was a rock wall builder, water maintenance engineer at both his own cottage and his son's home up north. If it was broken, he could usually fix it. Hunting, fishing and amateur radio were also among his interests. Exceptional listener, shoulder to lean on and arms to wrap around you. Although he had many hats to wear during his life, those of husband and father made him the proudest. We were truly blessed. A service will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville). Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson Canada (4211 Yonge St. #316, North York, ON, M2P 2A9) would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Bye Dad, we will miss you forever! Give Mom a hug for us!
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019