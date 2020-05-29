You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Donald George MACEACHERN


1935 - 2020
DONALD GEORGE MACEACHERN March 27, 1935 - May 21, 2020 Don passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Don is survived by his sons Andrew (Abigail Aimes) and Bruce (Carol Collinge), and grandchildren Grace and Eve. Don was predeceased by his wife (Marion), parents (Bob and Muriel), and brother (Keith). Don was born and raised in Gravenhurst, Ontario and attended Queen's University (Arts '57). A career in industrial relations and human resource management brought Don and his family from Toronto to Calgary in 1980, where he gradually retired in the early 1990's. After an initial retirement period based in the Gravenhurst area, Don and Marion relocated to Victoria in 2006 where they remained. Don was a thoughtful and generous man with many friends and loved ones. He enjoyed sports. He enjoyed reading. He was active in his Church. He adored his grandchildren. Don's family would like to thank the staff at Victoria Hospice for their extraordinary care and kindness. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the hospice (www.victoriahospice.org) or a charity of personal choice would be appreciated. A Celebration of Don's Life will be held at a later date, when circumstances better allow for a gathering of family and friends. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 29 to June 2, 2020
