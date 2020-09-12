You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Donald Gordon BARKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DONALD GORDON BARKER On Monday, September 7, 2020, Donald Gordon Barker passed away, a month after his 88th birthday. Born in Guelph to H. Gordon and Jean Barker (née MacGillivray), he came to Toronto in 1942. He attended Bedford Park PS, Earl Haig SS, and in 1955 earned a degree in Civil Engineering at University of Toronto. He was the husband to Helen (née Campbell) for 65 years; father to Nancy (Chris), Sandra (Chris), Paul (Kim), Melissa; and grandfather to Sarah, Thomas, Allyson, Sean and Audrey. He began his career at Canadian-British Engineering Consultants, which became the firm of Barker Terp Gibson. DG was a life-long list-maker and an expert deck and shed builder. He enjoyed nothing more than getting a fire going in the fireplace at home and was always ready to pick you up at the airport. He loved sailing his Sea Snark and, later, his Wayfarer. He spent many, many summers on the shores of Port Elgin and could be found on spring mornings at the McGregor Point bird watching station. For many years his cross-country skiing weekends with friends was a source of great joy. As a dedicated grandpa, he loved cheering on his grandkids at soccer games and track meets, watching dance recitals and listening to school concerts. Among his fondest memories was a job as a 15-year old car jockey driving new vehicles from the port of Toronto up to British Cars and Vans. DG had a reliable stock of old jokes and songs. To his family, he was a "Norse of all sausage" (source of all knowledge) and even in his final weeks was reciting the one about the young sailor named Bates / who danced the fandango on skates. His good sense, kindness, generosity, organizing skills and wonderful, sly humour will be sorely missed by all of us. No funeral will be held. Donations in his name to the Friends of MacGregor Point would be welcomed at bit.ly/DGBarker.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 12 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved