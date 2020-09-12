DONALD GORDON BARKER On Monday, September 7, 2020, Donald Gordon Barker passed away, a month after his 88th birthday. Born in Guelph to H. Gordon and Jean Barker (née MacGillivray), he came to Toronto in 1942. He attended Bedford Park PS, Earl Haig SS, and in 1955 earned a degree in Civil Engineering at University of Toronto. He was the husband to Helen (née Campbell) for 65 years; father to Nancy (Chris), Sandra (Chris), Paul (Kim), Melissa; and grandfather to Sarah, Thomas, Allyson, Sean and Audrey. He began his career at Canadian-British Engineering Consultants, which became the firm of Barker Terp Gibson. DG was a life-long list-maker and an expert deck and shed builder. He enjoyed nothing more than getting a fire going in the fireplace at home and was always ready to pick you up at the airport. He loved sailing his Sea Snark and, later, his Wayfarer. He spent many, many summers on the shores of Port Elgin and could be found on spring mornings at the McGregor Point bird watching station. For many years his cross-country skiing weekends with friends was a source of great joy. As a dedicated grandpa, he loved cheering on his grandkids at soccer games and track meets, watching dance recitals and listening to school concerts. Among his fondest memories was a job as a 15-year old car jockey driving new vehicles from the port of Toronto up to British Cars and Vans. DG had a reliable stock of old jokes and songs. To his family, he was a "Norse of all sausage" (source of all knowledge) and even in his final weeks was reciting the one about the young sailor named Bates / who danced the fandango on skates. His good sense, kindness, generosity, organizing skills and wonderful, sly humour will be sorely missed by all of us. No funeral will be held. Donations in his name to the Friends of MacGregor Point would be welcomed at bit.ly/DGBarker.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store