DONALD GORDON MCBEATH September 25, 1938 - May 27, 2019 'The Song is Ended, but the Melody lingers on' - Irving Berlin Don passed away suddenly at his home in Vancouver. He was a Vancouver boy his entire life. Don will be forever missed by his loving wife, Marilyn Anne Taylor. He is predeceased by his son Craig, and survived by his daughter Erin Wyder (husband John Wyder and grandchildren Jordan and Steel) and son Colin McBeath, (wife Angelica and grand children Gabriella, Emma and Olivia). He will be dearly missed by his stepchildren Natalie and David Taylor. Don was a man of many talents and interests, including international travel, gardening, historical books and a forever Canuck fan. Don worked in the print industry for over 40 years. He served as VP at Benwell Atkins and was highly respected. He was a man of compassion, generosity, a quick wit and sense of humor. In Don's world, you were always welcomed in with open arms and a warm hug. He had a tremendous interest in people wherever he went. He would drop anything to help a friend in need. A man that people could depend on in times of trouble. He will be forever missed by many, especially in his community. Contributions may be made to the . Published in The Globe and Mail from June 7 to June 11, 2019