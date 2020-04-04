|
DONALD GRANT FARMAR B.App.Sc., M.App.Sc., P.Eng. It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Donald Grant Farmar on March 27, 2020, at Peterborough's Regional Health Centre. Don was predeceased by his father, Cecil and sister, Barbara. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Judy (nee Coale); children, Darren (Nancy), Julie (Frank) and Drew (Sylvia); mother, Alice (nee Day); brother, Robert; and his granddaughters, Ellie and Elise and grandsons, Spencer, Trent, Grant, Jackson and Bradley. Don had a logical and methodical approach to everything he tackled which placed him as the smartest guy we have ever known. His intelligence and dedication opened a door to the University of Toronto's Industrial Engineering department where he earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in Applied Science, an esteemed member of the university's first graduate cohort in this discipline. Don was a Professional Engineer and worked for decades as a Management Consultant where he enjoyed success first as a Partner with a large consulting firm and later founding his own company. There was no item that could not be explained, clarified or solved from his children's many homework questions over the years. Realizing his prowess in this regard, Don later took his talent for teaching to business and engineering students at the University of Ottawa. Don is remembered for his love of family and home. He and Judy made the family homes as inviting as possible complete with billiards, ping pong, swimming and well-stocked refrigerators. He was happiest when family was present and delighted when kids and grandkids brought friends over as this was testament to his plans. Later, his dedication to comfortable living was applied to the winter retirement home that he and Judy made in Ft. Pierce, Florida. Don loved tennis, golf, baseball, talking, strolling and later, at his wife's urging, became a reluctant but enthusiastic ocean cruiser. He was a nocturnal creature doing some of his best thinking in the wee small hours and subscribed to a schedule of rest and naps to recharge for these late sessions. Dad enjoyed food but not its preparation, opting for lunches of microwave popcorn, tea and apples. His family would joke that Dad would likely starve in a well-stocked kitchen. We would like to recognize the outstanding oncologist team at Sunnybrook especially Dr. Myrehaug and Dr. Pezo. For those who wish to honour Don's memory, donations may be made in his name to the Odette Cancer Centre, through the Sunnybrook Foundation, and are sincerely appreciated by Judy and his family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2020