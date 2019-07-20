You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Basic Service
1403A Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-226-2480
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Humphrey- Miles Funeral Home
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald REID
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Henry REID


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Henry REID Obituary
DONALD HENRY REID December 4, 1935 - May 15, 2019 Don died of complications resulting from a bicycle accident earlier this year. He was a dedicated cyclist and, unfortunately in this case, never let anything deter him from his passion. He grew up in Grand Forks, British Columbia, and always maintained his connection there. As a young man, he moved to New York City and graduated from the New York School of Interior Design. Toronto was his home for the rest of his life, where he enjoyed his career with the CBC. He will be missed by his many friends and people whose lives he touched. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 pm, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Humphrey- Miles Funeral Home, 1403 Bayview Avenue, Toronto, Ontario.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 20 to July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now