DONALD HENRY REID December 4, 1935 - May 15, 2019 Don died of complications resulting from a bicycle accident earlier this year. He was a dedicated cyclist and, unfortunately in this case, never let anything deter him from his passion. He grew up in Grand Forks, British Columbia, and always maintained his connection there. As a young man, he moved to New York City and graduated from the New York School of Interior Design. Toronto was his home for the rest of his life, where he enjoyed his career with the CBC. He will be missed by his many friends and people whose lives he touched. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 pm, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Humphrey- Miles Funeral Home, 1403 Bayview Avenue, Toronto, Ontario. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 20 to July 24, 2019