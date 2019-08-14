You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Donald Hilary KAYE

Donald Hilary KAYE Obituary
DONALD HILARY KAYE Donald Hilary Kaye passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 9, 2019. Loving husband of Mary (nee Booth) for 40 years. Son of Augustine Kazimir Kaye, and brother to Rosalie Almond and Bernadette Kaye. Predeceased by his mother, Mary Frances (Kavanaugh) and his brothers, Lester and Gordon. A graveside service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27th at Highland Memory Gardens, 33 Memory Gardens Lane, Willowdale. Memorial donations may be made to Epilepsy Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019
