DR. DONALD KING PRICE It is with great sadness that the Family of Dr. Donald King Price announces his passing on July 15, 2020, at the age of 89. Donald Sr., is fondly remembered by his surviving son, Donald Clifford Wheeler Price, and Marlene Harper. He is also survived by his two brothers, Anthony and John Price and their families, including his many nieces and nephews (Nigel and Paul, Margaret and Robby) and their families. Donald Sr. had many nieces and nephews on the Parrington side of the family that also survive him, with Donalyn Jellie and Hugh Jellie being two of his favorites, as well as Gloria Tilson. His only three grandchildren, Donna Broadbent, Emmalee Broadbent, and William Broadbent also survive him. Donald Sr. is now in Heaven with his predeceased wife, Donna Bertha Price; his daughter, Marilyn Edna Price; his sister-in-law, Marilyn Hawtin; both of his parents; as well as his father- and mother-in-law, Clifford and Edna Parrington. Donald grew up in England and after finishing Medical school at the University of Cambridge, move to Canada where he met and worked with Donna Bertha Parrington at the East General Hospital in Toronto and soon later they were married. He continued a very successful career being a part of many organizations and sitting on many boards and committees. His relationships are too far and many to name here, but everyone he knew was a relationship he cherished. Donald enjoy time travelling with his wife and spending summers at their many cottages in Muskoka. He was with family and friends as he passed peacefully in Brampton, Ontario. He will be missed by all that knew him, including Marlene Harper's daughters, Stephanie (Brad) and Lindsey (Curtis). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Donald King Price's name to the charity of Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary that helps orphaned and injured animals in the Muskoka Region. There will be a small family graveside service on Friday July 17th at 2 p.m. at the Stayner Union Cemetery. To sign Donald's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 17 to July 21, 2020