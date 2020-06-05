You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
DONALD LATCHMAN On Thursday, June 4, 2020. Donald Latchman, beloved husband of Annette. Proud father of Robyn Latchman, and Leonard Latchman and Amanda Petrovic. Dear brother of Marvin and Shirley Latchman, and Victor and the late Rosalie Latchman. Devoted grandfather of Dante, Billi, and Daniel. A family graveside service will be held on Friday June 5, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to The Donald Latchman Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324, www.benjamins.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 5 to June 9, 2020
