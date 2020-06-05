|
DONALD LATCHMAN On Thursday, June 4, 2020. Donald Latchman, beloved husband of Annette. Proud father of Robyn Latchman, and Leonard Latchman and Amanda Petrovic. Dear brother of Marvin and Shirley Latchman, and Victor and the late Rosalie Latchman. Devoted grandfather of Dante, Billi, and Daniel. A family graveside service will be held on Friday June 5, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to The Donald Latchman Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324, www.benjamins.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 5 to June 9, 2020