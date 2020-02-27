|
|
DONALD LESLIE MCMANUS August 30, 1932 - February 24, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear friend Don McManus in his 88th year at Michael Garron Hospital. Predeceased by his wife, the late Marie Pendleton. Don will be sorely missed by his many good friends in the performing arts community including Walt Mitze of Mt. Vernon, NY, Richard Liss, Gary Relyea, Racheal McCaig and Lianne Ritchie and Jackie Ritchie. Don was a brilliant raconteur engaging everyone with his stories and anecdotes no matter how evocative they might be. A devoted cat and dog lover as witnessed by anyone walking by his house with their beloved pet, he was the heart of his community of Leslieville which would honour him with a street celebration on his birthday every year. Don had a very successful 60 year career as an actor and singer, starting in 1950 in his hometown of Vancouver. He went on to perform operatic bass roles for 20 years with The Canadian Opera Company and performed on stages across Canada including at the Royal Alex, Rainbow Stage, Charlottetown Festival as well as in Australia and Britain. When necessity called, he was pressed into service as a conductor, stage manager, technical director, set designer and constructor, company manager and director - he was a true man of the theatre. In his early years, Don performed in many live productions on the CBC network and later in a variety of roles in film and television. To anyone who has known him, Don was larger than life. His generosity to his friends knew no bounds and he leaves behind wonderful memories for all. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2020