DONALD LEW MCDONALD August 13, 1930 - February 5, 2020 In his ninetieth year, our all-star husband, father, friend, brother, athlete and businessman, passed at Christie Gardens in Toronto. Donny was born in Maniwaki, Quebec to John Hugh McDonald and Mary Carmen Logue. He was pre-deceased by his siblings, Logue, Jimmy and "B.C.", with whom he was very close. Raised in Montreal, he was a proud St. Leo's Graduate. He married the love of his life, Joan Penny, in 1956 and they went on to have four beautiful, brilliant, funny children (our words, not his), Stephen (Karen Hoadley), Brian, (Peggy Drury), Chris (Jim Beninger) and Penny (John MacLean), and two adored grandchildren, Cameron and Jamie McDonald. A gifted athlete, Don was an award-winning track and field star and his football team, The Lakeshore Flyers, won the Dominion Championship in 1953. Don started his career at CNR and earned his Bachelor's Degree from Sir George Williams University at night school while his sons were still young. He went on to work 30 Years for British Petroleum and Petro Canada, both in Montreal and Toronto. He and Joan loved to travel and were quick to volunteer wherever they were needed, but he most enjoyed giving his time teaching English to new Canadians and hearing their stories. He was predeceased by his beloved Joan, who he always considered the most beautiful woman in any room. He was an extremely kind and unfailingly positive individual. The family would like to thank the staff of Christie Gardens who provided excellent care and managed to see him for the special person he was. If so desired, a donation can be made to the Alzheimer Society. Visitation on Sunday, February 9th, from 3 - 6 p.m. at Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West and funeral at Our Lady of Lourdes, 520 Sherbourne St., Toronto. Monday, February 10th at 10 a.m. Reception to follow. "For when the One Great Scorer comes To mark against your name, He writes - not that you won or lost But HOW you played the Game." - Grantland Rice
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2020