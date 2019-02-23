Resources More Obituaries for Donald GREEN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald M. GREEN

1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers DONALD M. GREEN (Member of the Order of Canada) It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of a beloved husband, father and grandfather, businessman and sailor, Donald M. Green, who died suddenly in his sleep on February 18, 2019 in Burlington, Ontario at the age of 86. Born in Hamilton, Ontario in 1932, Don was a graduate of Ryerson Polytechnic University in mechanical engineering. He began his career in the family firm, Hamilton Clamp & Stampings Ltd, which he transformed into the global auto parts powerhouse Tridon Ltd. Under his leadership, Tridon developed several world-firsts including the first non-metallic wiper blade and the first electronic signal flasher. During Don's career, he held executive or governance roles in many other enterprises, including Aviva Canada Inc., AudienceView Software Corporation, Medical Diagnostic Exchange Corp., DXStorm.com Inc., the National Bank of Canada, International Bioanalogics Systems Inc., Laidlaw International Inc., the Ontario Research Foundation, McMaster University, Innovation Ontario and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. At the time of his passing, Don was serving: as President and CEO of the private investment company Greenfleet Ltd., as President and Chairman of E-celebrate Corp., on the Board of Directors of Allergen, and as Chair of its Budget and Audit Committee. In 1980, Don was awarded the Order of Canada, the highest civilian honour bestowed on Canadians. He received the Ryerson University Alumni Achievement Award in 1998, the Honorary Member OACETT "CET" designation in 1996, and the Administrative Manager of the Year Award, presented by the Institute of Certified Administrative Managers of Ontario in 1986. In addition to his engineering degree from Ryerson, Don received Business Administration certifications from the University of Western Ontario and McMaster University, and an honorary Doctorate of Law (McMaster). Don will be remembered by all as a proud Hamiltonian/Burlingtonian whose commitment to both his local and broader business communities was resolute. In addition to a wide number of corporate directorships, Don gave generously of his time to public service, including serving as Governor of the Olympic Trust of Canada; President of the Greater Hamilton YMCA; Founding Chair of the Hamilton District Health Council; Chair of Hamilton Civic Hospitals and its School of Nursing; Director of the Canadian National Sportsmen's Shows. Parallel to his success in the business world, Don also excelled on the water. He sailed around the globe at the age of 18 and wrote a book about the adventure, "White Wings Around the World". In 1978, he skippered his racing yacht "Evergreen" to victory in the Canada's Cup and in 1979 survived the deadly Fastnet Storm that took the lives of 17 sailors off England. Dedicated to his sport, Don served as Commodore of the Royal Hamilton Yacht Club, and chair of the True North challenge for the America's Cup. He was inducted into the Burlington Sport Hall of Fame in 2012, the Royal Hamilton Yacht Club Hall of Fame in 2015, and the Canadian Sailing Hall of Fame in 2018. While committed to both business and community, Don was also deeply devoted to his family and passed along his love of skiing and sailing to the next generation. Don was the son of the late Victor and Isabel Green. He leaves behind Sandy, his loving wife of 61 years; son, Stephen and daughter-in-law, Christine; daughter, Sharon; and his much adored grandchildren, Michael, Rachel, Michaela, and Kieran. Don will also be sadly missed by his best friend and sailing buddy, John Bobyk. A family service has been held. Details regarding arrangements for the celebration of Don's life will be announced in the coming weeks. Email condolences may be made through Dodsworth and Brown, www.dbburlington.ca. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries