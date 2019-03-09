DONALD M. MacLEOD Donald Murdoch MacLeod, of Don Mills, Ontario, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019. Don was born in New York City on October 23, 1924, son of Donald MacLeod and Elsie MacLeod (née Hesketh), brother to Margaret Melling and Mae MacAndrew. While attending Victoria University in the University of Toronto, Don met Caroline Jean MacIntosh, whom he married on July 22, 1950; they were married 66 years. They first settled in Winnipeg, where Don taught psychology at the University of Manitoba. They eventually settled in Toronto, where Don worked for Ontario Hydro and Ryerson Polytechnical Institute. Don is survived by his children (and their partners), Peter, Scott (Laura), Rory (Joy), Ian (Catherine) and David; grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Caitlin, Meghan, Simon, Rory, Caroline, Brenna and James; his sister Mae and by his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A private family service will be held on Monday, March 11th, followed by interment at St. James Cemetery, Toronto. In loving memory of Don and in honour of Don and Jean's lifelong commitment to the pursuit of knowledge, the family wishes to expand a scholarship in their names at Victoria College. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to this scholarship (www.vicu.utoronto.ca/campaign/Commemorative_Giving.htm) or to Amnesty International. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019