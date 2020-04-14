You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
First Memorial Funeral Services and Memorial Gardens
1505 Lillooet Road
North Vancouver, BC V7J2J1
(604) 980-3451
1937 - 2020
Donald Preston WARREN Obituary
DONALD PRESTON WARREN MD FRCP(C) August 18, 1937 - April 9, 2020 Born in his beloved Hamilton, Ontario, Don studied at Hillfield School and Upper Canada College, graduating from the University of Toronto 1960. He moved to Vancouver, where he met his wife of 57 years, Elizabeth. Following his residency in Rochester, New York, they returned to North Vancouver, where "Doctor Bow Tie" practiced internal medicine at Lions Gate Hospital, serving as Chief of Staff and Chief of Medicine. Looking back after retirement, he wrote, "...fifty years I spent learning and practicing in that wonderful world of trying to help people while enjoying their stories, families, recoveries, and their lives." Medicine forged his friendships and deep connection to his community. He is survived by his cherished wife, Elizabeth; children, Martha and Roger; daughter-in-law, Cherie; and grandchildren, Penelope, Brooke, Alexander, and Tanner. In lieu of flowers, donations would be welcomed by the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation. A gathering will be held on future date, when the world is a little more calm. "Lay down your sweet and weary head, my love."
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 14 to Apr. 18, 2020
