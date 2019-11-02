|
|
REVEREND DONALD REED Peacefully, surrounded by family, in Stratford, Ontario, October 25, 2019. Born in Yorkshire, England, July 27, 1921. Donald served in the British 8th Army during WWII. He attended Edinburgh University where he met his wife, Esther, and then studied theology at Bradford University. Was a minister of the Congregational Church (Driffield, Birmingham). Immigrated to Canada in 1966 where he served as a minister with the United Church of Canada, eventually retiring to Brighton, Ontario. Predeceased by Esther in 2014, he leaves his children, Andrew (Susan), Philip, Rosamund, Alison; his grandchildren, Carolyn (William), Rachel (Chris), Matthew, Grace; and his great--grandsons, Luca and Matteo. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Condolences: www.jarfh.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019