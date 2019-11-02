You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
REVEREND DONALD REED Peacefully, surrounded by family, in Stratford, Ontario, October 25, 2019. Born in Yorkshire, England, July 27, 1921. Donald served in the British 8th Army during WWII. He attended Edinburgh University where he met his wife, Esther, and then studied theology at Bradford University. Was a minister of the Congregational Church (Driffield, Birmingham). Immigrated to Canada in 1966 where he served as a minister with the United Church of Canada, eventually retiring to Brighton, Ontario. Predeceased by Esther in 2014, he leaves his children, Andrew (Susan), Philip, Rosamund, Alison; his grandchildren, Carolyn (William), Rachel (Chris), Matthew, Grace; and his great--grandsons, Luca and Matteo. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Condolences: www.jarfh.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019
