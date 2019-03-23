You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
DONALD RITCHIE FISHER December 16, 1928 - March 13, 2019 Died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Wales Home in Cleveland, Quebec, following a multi-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Dear husband of Sigrid (née Boyle) and much-loved father of Erika (John), Mark (Laurie-Ann), and Anthony (Margot). He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his eight grandchildren, Caroline, Anna, Hamish, Emma, Claire, Gregory, Nicole and Charles. Predeceased by his brother, Ted; Donnie is survived by his sister, Mary Miller; as well as many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Montreal, the son of Eric and Agnes (Stanger) Fisher, Don was forever the entertainer. He loved to make people laugh and laughed the hardest at himself. He led by example, grace and compassion. Don's profession took the family to Toronto during the mid-seventies but he later returned home to Montreal finishing his career with the Southam Newspaper Group. Don relished his twenty-plus years of retirement with Sigrid on his beloved Lake Memphremagog and served proudly as president of Memphremagog Conservation Inc. (MCI). We are comforted knowing you are now at peace, the legacy of your 'joie de vivre' and exceptionally exaggerated (yet elegant) swoops on the slopes will forever live on!- we love you. A private cremation was held March 15th. A special thank you to the compassionate and dedicated caregiving team at The Wales Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memphremagog Conservation Inc. www.memphremagog.org
