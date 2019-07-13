You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
DONALD ROBINSON 1930 - 2019 It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of our dearest Don Robinson on June 22, 2019. Son of the late Norman and Helen Robinson of Toronto. He will be greatly missed by his three children and four grandchildren. Don was educated at Upper Canada College. Formerly a member of Rosedale Golf Club and the Granite Club. Don was once National VP for the Canadian Ski Patrol. He will be dearly missed by his many friends in the Brewing, Malting and Filtration industries. Don was a member of the Master Brewers Association of the America's since 1954. Don was their longest serving member. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Munro & Morris Funeral Homes. A service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. in St. John The Evangelist Church, South Lancaster, ON. Condolences welcomed at www.munromorris.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 13 to July 17, 2019
