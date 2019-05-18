DONALD G. RODEN In his 94th year peacefully passed away on May 16, 2019, the husband of Agnes -Tommi Roden (nee Thompson), father of Allan (Dianne) and Donna Able (David). Grandfather of Andrew (Angel) and Jennifer (Maggie) and Great- Grandfather of Jody, Daniel, Devonte, Emmaline and Hanna. He is predeceased by his son Larry, brother Bruce, sister Sheila Hop and close friend David Pretty. Don will be greatly missed by Joe (Deborah) Talaska, and Bonnie (Bill) Pete. Don was a silversmith at Roden Bros. Ltd. and went from quality to quantity working in plastics. Don was active in Rotary Clubs of Palgrave and Fergus. Don served in the military and on the Adjala Township council. He enjoyed playing Bridge, traveling, drinking Scotch and was a fan of curling and Toronto Blue Jays. Celebration of life will be held at the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Home, 280 St. David Street South, Fergus on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with a service at 2:30 p.m. and light refreshments to follow. Donations accepted to Fergus Elora Rotary Foundation or Groves Hospital Foundation. www.grahamgiddyfh.com Published in The Globe and Mail from May 18 to May 22, 2019