Donald ROSS

DONALD HENRY ROSS They broke the mold when they created Donald Henry Ross. Don was a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, a nonpareil developer of land and builder of buildings, a student of the French language. A cyclist, aviator, sailor, skier and mountain climber. A bridge player, philosopher and raconteur. Don was, every day of his life, an adventurer. And with all that? What lies deepest in our hearts is Don's unquenchable humour, his big smile, his lightning-quick wit, even to his last days. The fantastic warm sparkle in his blue eyes, the light there. Dad left us in his 96th year, peacefully, at Belmont House. He is survived by his four children Bruce (Judith), Barbara, Marcia, and Don (Katharine); his eleven grandchildren Merryn, Margo, Suzanne, Ryan (Tess), Heather (Justin), Warren, Stuart, Zachary, Hilary (Chris), Eric and Jessica (Aley); his four great-grandchildren Sayf, Gwendolyn, Penelope, and Holden; nephews David Corbin and David Thornton (Lesia), niece Nancy Thornton, great-niece Daria (Curtis), great-great-niece Hannah. Don was predeceased by Gwen, his wife of 67 years, parents Olive and Allan, his adored Aunt Ernie, sister Janet, and son-in-law Warren. Don was born in Beaconsfield, Montreal in December 1924. There, as all his life, he made close friends. With his pal Graham he climbed and descended Tremblant in his teens, on hickory skis with medieval bindings, moving through tight ruts ('and oh, you prayed like hell you'd make the turn, because otherwise!'). He loved to visit Sydenham, learning how to use tools on cottage projects with Uncle Don and getting into hi-jinks with Robbie Connelly. He made it through polio at 14, unscathed, but not before overhearing a nurse in the hall talking about his thin chances. Don was born with all kinds of luck and he made even more. On a blind date, in his mid-twenties, Don met the love of his love, Gwendolyn. Tall handsome young blade meets sweet, smart, epic woman - can you guess what happened? Typically, Don proposed 6 weeks later. We've never understood why he waited so long. Times were tight at the start; Don had yet to decide where to channel his formidable drive. Then one day father Allan suggested construction. It turned out to be the perfect fit for Don's skillset: blazingly fast mental math; an innate sense of the critical path; intense focus on what to do right now; skill in looking at dirt and visualizing value; a gradually-gained willingness to listen to lawyer Ed Brown; and an ability to build strong teams. Soon Don was putting up buildings in an exploding Toronto real estate scene, even competing successfully against the mighty Reichmann brothers. Don shared his spectacular success as a developer all his life: helping to support his parents, sister and nephew; supporting his children's higher education, adventures, and entries into enterprise; sending his grandchildren to private schools and summer camps; coming up with thoughtful gifts to make dreams happen. The giving list was inspired and never empty. Don and Gwen holidayed with the Taylors and Jacobs in Portugal, cycled in Provence, hiked and mountain-climbed in Colorado, and visited family in Sydenham, where it never rained. There were many years of great times at the chalet with friends, family, and extended family, plus trips to Tremblant, Vail, Snowbird, Jackson Hole, Val d'Isère, and even - can you believe this? - a full week of helicopter skiing in the Bugaboos. Not to mention decades of sweet grandparent times. Winter getaways to Naples and Sedona. And of course, all kinds of cycling with Jake. God Gwen, it doesn't get any better than this. Upon turning 70, Don decided to take on Alaska. In a plane. At age 74, despite having to re-earn his license Down Under, he did the same in the Australian Outback (oh, the stories!) (and the pictures!), as always meeting and making close friends. One last thing. Don held one of the most untrammelled, free, questioning brains you will ever, ever encounter. Upon meeting a new idea, or the questioning of an old one, Don's mind leapt instantly, easily, to the new concept. Like a falcon on the wing. But faster. We, who follow him, every generation, have learned and gained from this. Still do. Every day. We thank the helpers from Home Instead and the wonderful staff at Belmont House for the warm, wonderful care you provided for Don from the moment he arrived until the moment he left us. It means a lot to us how many of you became close to and will miss The Boss. A private graveside ceremony is planned for early November; a celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date.



