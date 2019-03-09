Services Funeral service 12:30 PM Devil's Glen Ski Club Glen Huron , ON View Map Resources More Obituaries for Donald MCFARLANE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald Smith MCFARLANE

Obituary Condolences Flowers DONALD SMITH MCFARLANE Donald Smith McFarlane, in his 61st year, passed away on March 3, 2019, at his beloved Spring Hill Farm in Glen Huron, Ontario. Don is survived by his loving wife Marie McFarlane, his three adoring children Donald Jr., Victoria, and Geoffrey, his two loyal dogs Ceilidh and Chief, his brother David (Susan), and sisters Karen (James), and Joanne (David). "Unky Dunky" is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and god children, as well as a multitude of family members and more friends than we could possibly list. Additionally, he leaves behind an immense collection of cashmere sweaters and slippers. As a young man, Don attended Ridley College in St. Catherines, ON, a place where he cultivated friendships that would carry him throughout his life. He then went on to study economics at Huron College in his hometown of London, ON. This is where he realized his true professional calling, which lead him to the markets of Bay St. During the early stages of his career, he immediately made his mark as a competent and driven broker. Don began his career at Dominion Securities, spent many years at RBC, after which, he moved on to Gordon Capital until he and his dear friend, Crawford Gordon, started MGI Securities. Don's career spanned 37 years during which he was a highly regarded and respected investment advisor. Don lived and breathed the market. Don not only worked hard, he played hard. He was a passionate skier from the age of eight. He loved ski racing, travelling the world in pursuit of fresh powdery snow, and topping it all off with a lively aprés ski. He loved to share this passion with his friends and loved ones, most of all his son, Donald. When the snow was not falling, Don enjoyed hunting at the Goodwood Club with his cherished dogs and friends, and teeing up at the golf course. These activities were only complete after a glass or two of wine or scotch, and some laughs. Don spent most of his summers in Muskoka and liked nothing more than to finish the day with our family on a sunset boat ride followed by a roaring fire at the cottage. Throughout his life, Don was always putting others first and taking care of everyone who surrounded him, regardless of his own situation. He was always there with support, advice and help. As an incredibly generous man, his relationships were what he valued most in this world. Don's unique character was larger than life. His compassion was felt by everyone who knew him. Don leaves behind a legacy of love, friendship, and family that will live on for many generations to come. This loss is felt by so many people, and our family wishes to send our deepest gratitude for their friendship and honours the depth of their loss. A funeral service has been planned for, Friday, March 29th, at 12:30 p.m., Devil's Glen Ski Club, Glen Huron, ON. In lieu of flowers, our family would greatly appreciate donations to The Ridley College Foundation, P.O. Box 3013, 2 Ridley Road, St. Catherines, ON L2R 7C3. "There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved." George Sand Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries