Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
1931 - 2019
Donald W. HALL Obituary
DONALD W. HALL February 2, 1931 - November 29, 2019 Passed away on November 29, 2019 at Sunnybrook Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Leona for 58 years. Loving father of Bruce (Claudia), Joan, and Dave (Sue). Dear Grandpa of Megan, Christie, Sarah and Kris. Brother of Doug (Betty) and the late John (Peg). Also surviving are nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. Friends may call at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St. (at Goulding south of Steeles) on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m., followed by a Memorial Service in the funeral chapel at 11 a/m. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online tributes at www.rskane.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2019
