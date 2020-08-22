|
DONALD W. KILLINGER MD MSc. PhD. FRCPC Endocrinologist Professor Emeritus, University of Western Ontario December 15, 1932 - August 14, 2020 Don died peacefully at home in Toronto at the age of 87 with his wife Patricia (Trish) Leahy by his side. He will be forever defined by his love for his family, meaningful friendships and his complete dedication to his profession. Don earned his medical degree at the University of Western Ontario in 1957 and MSc. in Biochemistry in 1959 followed by his PhD. in steroid biochemistry at McGill University and his Fellowship (FRCP) in 1967. He became a full Professor of Medicine in 1989 at the University of Toronto and was dedicated to his research related to the metabolism of steroid hormones in breast carcinoma cells and adipose tissue. Don's teaching and clinical practice at the Wellesley Hospital focused on pituitary and adrenal disorders and he was the Medical Advisor to The Canadian Addison Society for over 20 years. In 1998, as Professor of Medicine at the University of Western Ontario, he was appointed Chief of Medicine at St. Joseph's Health Centre in London, Ontario and continued his research and teaching until his retirement in 2003. Returning to Toronto, Don continued to provide exemplary and tender care to patients in clinical practice until his recent precipitous death, after a brief struggle with Lymphoma. Don was born in London, Ontario to parents, Rev. Clarence J. Killinger and Olivia Schaus. Don's circle of love began with Barbara Henderson and their three children, Kathy, Michael (partner Mike Jackson) and Suzanne who passed in 2000 with grandson, Cuyler. Don was predeceased by his older brother, Richard (wife Dorothy). Remembered by the Henderson, Simpson, Pepers and Killinger families. With his wife, Trish Leahy, they shared many special years together and her children Jules and John (wife Marta), became his family, with grandchildren James and Charlotte completing Don's world. Remembered by the Coehlo, McNamara, Tress and Leahy families. Beyond his deep love for his entire family, Don upheld and enjoyed loyal friendships throughout his life, leaving positive lasting footprints everywhere he went. Don's love of sport began as a baseball player followed by Captain for the Western Varsity football team in 1956, affectionately known as "Deke" by many since then. A keen and natural sportsman across the board, who loved tennis both on and off court as well as skiing. Always a gentleman, his temperament was thoughtful and accommodating blended with good humour and compassion, with no trace of arrogance or superiority. His kindness, humility and approachability influenced others throughout his life, both personally and professionally. The emptiness left behind by his loss will be indescribable. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Ken Logue and Dr. Dale Dotten, for their nourishing compassionate care and the excellent support services provided by Sandra Store at LHIN. Don's memorial service will be on September 1, 2020. Although attendance is limited, the family warmly welcomes you to email them at [email protected] with requests to attend the service or join the online streaming. Personal memories and messages will be gratefully appreciated by the family, online at morleybedford.ca. A donation to your charity of choice, would be a fitting memory.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2020