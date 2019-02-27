|
DONALD WARD MCLEOD Retired Vice President, Burndy Canada. Passed in peace surrounded by family on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the age of 91. Preceded in death by his wife, Ann. Beloved father of Jaren (Eero Nirk), Katherine (Gordon Fitzgerald) and Kirk (Anita Giacomini). Proud grandfather of Allison Blyth, Jamie and Mary McLeod. Further survived by sister-in-law Mary Obenour, nieces, nephews and friends. Don will be fondly remembered as a drummer, woodcarver, Big Band era music fan and an incorrigible tool-hoarder. His love of laughter - both giving and receiving will be missed. Private family service was held. Thank you to staff of Rayoak Place for their kindness and care. Donations to or charity of choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3, 2019