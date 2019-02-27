You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald MCLEOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Ward MCLEOD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Ward MCLEOD Obituary
DONALD WARD MCLEOD Retired Vice President, Burndy Canada. Passed in peace surrounded by family on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the age of 91. Preceded in death by his wife, Ann. Beloved father of Jaren (Eero Nirk), Katherine (Gordon Fitzgerald) and Kirk (Anita Giacomini). Proud grandfather of Allison Blyth, Jamie and Mary McLeod. Further survived by sister-in-law Mary Obenour, nieces, nephews and friends. Don will be fondly remembered as a drummer, woodcarver, Big Band era music fan and an incorrigible tool-hoarder. His love of laughter - both giving and receiving will be missed. Private family service was held. Thank you to staff of Rayoak Place for their kindness and care. Donations to or charity of choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.