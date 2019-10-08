|
DONALD WILLIAM COCKBURN On Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Chartwell Oak Ridges Retirement Home in his 91st year. Husband to his beloved late wife, Blanche. Treasured father to Chris (Anne), Susan (Nick Nicolaou), Wendy (Rick Sikorski) and Ian (Elaine). Grandpa to Nicole (Ilya), James (Erynn), Riley, Samantha, Amanda, Kyle, Alex (Elizabeth), Louisa; and great-grandpa to little Benjamin. Dear brother to the late Peter, Anne and Kitty-Lou. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends. Special thanks to his caregiver and companion, Elmer Habon as well as the staff at Oak Ridges. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 10th. A celebration of Don's life will be held at the Donalda Club, 12 Bushbury Drive, Toronto on Friday, October 11th from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donald's memory to the Bob Rumball Foundation for the Deaf. Condolences and memories may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2019