DONALD WILLIAM DUKE 1928-2019 Passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019 at his farm in Campbellville. Beloved husband of Irene Lillian Duke. Much loved father of Marilyn Burgess, Alan (Sandra) Duke, Carol Moore (Joe Malec) and Barry Duke (Lili Mao). A loving 'Poppa' to 15 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Predeceased by son Alan Duke and son-in-law Don Burgess. Don graduated from University of Toronto and went on to a successful business career as both a manager and entrepreneur. Outside of work Don enjoyed activities revolving around his and Irene's much-loved Briarwood Farm and the many horses they raised and raced. He had a love of outdoor work for which the farm was an endless resource, providing enjoyment and adventures until his final days. Foremost however, Don will be remembered as the keystone that held the family together as a giver of advice, supporter of dreams, fixer of problems and teacher of character. His companionship will be greatly missed, but his friendship, wisdom and helpfulness will long be remembered by those he knew. Family and friends are invited to visit at the McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home, 114 Main St. E. Milton 905-878-4452 from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations to Milton District Hospital or the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 8 to June 12, 2019
