DR. DONG SOON YIM Dr. Dong-Soon Yim passed away quietly on April 10, 2020, due to complications of a cancer surgery. Dr. Yim or "Don" to his golf buddies, was a real gentleman. He spoke quietly and deliberately, but all who came into contact with him felt his uncanny large presence. There was something about him. He paired steely grit with warmth and charm. His strong personality often gave way to awkward silences during first encounters but he always redeemed himself with a quick and disarming wit. Don was born in Seoul, South Korea on Valentine's Day in 1936. As a student, he attended Seoul's most elite institutions, Whimoon High School and Seoul National University. His charismatic personality shone through as a radio broadcaster in Seoul, a part-time gig that he took to pay for school as he trained to become a dentist in 1959. In 1966, he followed his spirit for adventure to New York City, USA in pursuit of a dental fellowship. Then he took his professional ambition to Toronto, Canada, where he found vast greenery and unlimited opportunity. Like many immigrants who arrived here before him, Don worked long hours with unrelenting resolution. Determined to build a life and name for himself, he worked as a dental lab technician at night and studied during the day for the gruelling Dental National Board Exams, which he successfully completed in 1972. No small feat for someone who did not speak a word of English when he first landed. We'll miss Don's stories, no one could tell them like he could. He had a knack for turning memories about the many hardships he faced upon arriving in Canada into hilarious, inspiring anecdotes. He moved to a new country without knowing anyone and no obstacle was too large to tackle. He cooked culinary delights even though grocery stores didn't stock green onions or gochujang at the time. He found his community by searching phone books for Korean-sounding names and calling them up to introduce himself. Don always instilled in us that sharing food and company and stories about home is what makes us family. Don didn't do any of it alone, of course. In 1964, he met his perfect match and life-long partner, Young-Eun or "Young" to their golf friends, who was by his side for it all. They were perfectly in-step, sharing laughter and passion for life's finer things together like an elegant dance. In the early days, Young worked in nursing homes and as a bank teller, she contributed immensely to their shared dreams of joy, hard work, and family. She was later Don's professional partner; she was the receptionist and bookkeeper for their successful dental practice in Etobicoke as she raised their two fine boys, Walter Seong-Bin and Roger Dong-Bin. Don was also a beloved teacher for 35 years in the Senior Clinic at The Faculty of Dentistry at the University of Toronto. He loved showing students the most proper and efficient procedures and sharing delicious (and cheap) lunches with his colleagues at Yueh Tung, the Chinese restaurant down the street. His students remember how Dr. Yim "saved their asses" by helping them study until late hours of the night, teaching them with the kind of tremendous compassion and dedication he believed one needed in order to achieve excellence. His pedagogic and professional legacy is proudly upheld by his oldest son, Dr. Yim Jr. Every weekend, Don and Young would go golfing. Don had a skilled two-part golf stroke and he chased a membership to the Mississauga Golf and Country Club like any of his pursuits, with unbridled enthusiasm, discipline, and tenacity. So when he and Young were invited to the club, the couple made it their second home. Walking through the lobby with the couple, one might think they were celebrities or partial owners by the number of greetings they received. The Yim family's actual home was just down the street from the golf course, a house Don hand-built and designed himself. It was stately and lovely with its perfectly-cut grass and pink-flowered tree out front. Everyone who was invited over enjoyed Don and Young's exquisite food, bowls of salted squid and homemade kimchi, and lively karaoke marathons, complete with tambourines and a small performance stage. Don enjoyed creating and building things with his hands. He did his own dental lab work on weekends and in his spare time, he would craft beautiful tables out of found tiles and faux ancient tablets out of alginate and plaster. Don was a man of many, many talents and passions, but above all he fiercely loved his family. He is survived by his grandchildren Nicholas and Celeste, their mother Jane, his sons Walter and Roger, and his cherished wife Young. He will be sadly missed by his extended family: his fellow golfers in Mississauga; his dental colleagues and students downtown; and his christian family at The Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Don served as a funeral advisor at his church, a role in which he performed his sacred duty as all the things in his life--with dignity and a solemn sense of purpose. There will be a small private service on April 15th 2020 at the Kane-Jerrett Funeral Home in North York per the public health safety regulations in place due to COVID-19. He will be interned at Holy Cross Cemetery in Thornhill. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Faculty of Dentistry at the University of Toronto in his name. There will be a memorial mass and celebration of life at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in July or August or whenever we are next able to gather safely, have a meal, and honor his life together.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 16 to Apr. 20, 2020