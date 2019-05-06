|
|
DONIA BLUMENFELD CLENMAN On Thursday, May 2, 2019 at North York General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Martin Israel Clenman. Loving mother of Gail Clenman, Dr. Sharon Cohen, and David Clenman. Loving mother-in-law of Dr. Ian Cohen. Dear sister-in-law of Sylvia Bieber. Devoted grandmother of Kim Helene and Alex Richey, and Stephanie Lynn. Devoted aunt of Laura Bieber. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment Community Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva 29 Plateau Cres., Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Donia Blumenfeld Clenman Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324, www.benjamins.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 6 to May 10, 2019