DONALD BARRY DAWKINS July 17, 1935 - March 2, 2019 It is with a combination of profound sadness and tearful relief that our family wishes to announce the passing of our beloved patriarch Donald 'Don' Dawkins, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimers. Lovingly remembered by wife of 60 years, Faye; sons, Stephen (Maria) and David (Jennifer); brother, Fred (Karin); sister-in-law, Rosalee (Gary); and daughter-in-law, Arta (Jamie). Predeceased by his loving parents, William (Huck) and Helen; as well as his brother, Gary; grandson, Neal; and son, James Andrew (Jamie) ... all three taken away far too soon. Don's legacy includes seven grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Born and raised in Acton Ontario, Don entered an officer's training program with the 'Royal Canadian School of Signals'. During this time in Kingston Don met a beautiful young nurse named Faye Delaney from Gananoque, and they married in 1958. Don graduated with Honors from Queen's University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Don enjoyed a successful career under the employ of many large corporations including CIL, Syncrude, Falconbridge and Indusmin. Don was best known as the Founding President and General Manager of 'the olde Hide House' in Acton, and as the principal designer/builder of Blue Springs Golf Club.Don cherished the fact that he was able to make his mark on his hometown. Thank you to A. R. Goudie LTC and Grand River Hospital (Freeport) staff for their genuine love and care during Don's illness. The family will receive friends at MacKinnon Family Funeral Home, 55 Mill St. E., Acton on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Knox Presbyterian Church, 44 Main St. N., Acton at 2 p.m.Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society or a charity of your choice, would be appreciated by the family. MacKinnon Family Funeral Home www.mackinnonfamilyfuner alhome.com (519) 853-0350 or 1-877-421-9860 (toll free) Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019