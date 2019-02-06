You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donna DENISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna DENISON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donna DENISON Obituary
DONNA DENISON (née Gray) Beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully in Toronto on February 2, 2019, surrounded by family. Donna was predeceased by her loving husband (David) and parents (Dorothy and Alexander Gray). She will be dearly missed by her children Laura (James) and Tim (Tara) and her grandchildren Kaitlin, Chloe, Ali, Rachael and Meredith, as well as by her extended family and many friends. An avid reader and traveller who loved the worlds of words, music, art, and nature, Donna also led a rich and productive life as a teacher, researcher, author, town councillor, and library board trustee. Her effective advocacy for changes to health care delivery also moved and benefitted many people. An open service will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, in Toronto. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Pathways to Education or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.