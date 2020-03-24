You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
DONNA LINDEN (Miller) On Friday, March 20, 2020 at St. Michael's Hospital. Beloved and cherished wife of the late Albert Linden. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Brenda (the late Peter) the late Harold, Faye and Bob, Sharon and Fred. Dear sister of Ronald. Devoted grandmother of Cathy, the late Tony, Randy, Justin, Amy, Robert, Aaron and Amy, Alison and Peter, Michael, Andrew and Lindsey, and great-grandmother of Avery, Brooke, Ina, Dafne, Roland, and Robin. Memorial donations may be made to St. Michael's Hospital Foundation 416-864-5887 or at www.stmichaelsfoundation.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 24 to Mar. 28, 2020
