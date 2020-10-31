DONNA M. HANSEN It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Donna M. Hansen (née Minogue) after a sudden recurrence of cancer. Born May 17, 1941 in Montreal, QC. Donna first pursued a career in banking before settling down with her husband of 53 years, Ronald H. Hansen. Prior to her marriage, Donna was one of the first women chosen by the CIBC to enter into their executive management program. Instead, she chose to be a wife and mother but returned to the work force years later as an Independent Management Consultant. Donna and Ronald made Ancaster, ON their home in 1985. Donna became very involved with St. Ann's Catholic Church having served as Treasurer and as a Eucharistic Minister. She was a key participant in the Church's sponsoring of a Syrian refugee family and bringing them to Canada for a better life. Donna loved to travel. From family vacations driving up and down the Eastern Seaboard to multiple trips to Europe and cruising just about every sea, she loved experiencing new cultures and visiting ancient cities. Donna was a beautiful person, inside and out with a beautiful smile and wonderful sense of humour. She was also tough as nails and strong willed as she battled her cancer on and off for 20 years fighting until her body could no longer. Donna was predeceased by her parents, John and Jacqueline Minogue (née Lalande) and her husband, Ronald. She is survived by her two sons, Todd (Leslie) and Colin; her sisters, Judith Carson (Reginald) and Kim Mann (Greg); her grandchildren, Sarah O'Neil (Derek) and Robert Hansen; her great-granddaughter, Tessalyn; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A special thank you to all the Doctors and Nurses at Juravinski Hospital and St. Peter's Hospital for their care and kindness. Due to Covid-19 there will not be any visitations but we ask that condolences be expressed online on the Dodsworth & Brown website, www.dbancaster.ca
. A private family Funeral Mass will take place at St. Ann's Parish in Ancaster.