DONNA MAE SCOTT OC September 23, 1928 - March 14, 2020 Niagara on the Lake, Ontario Born in Toronto to Rex and Olive Scott, Donna died following a stroke suffered on Friday, March 13th. She had been drifting into the Alzheimer's world and died suddenly, without pain, without awareness. A good death. Predeceased by her darling husband Hugh Farrell, the love of her life (March 15, 2017), her parents (her mother was a church organist and choir leader in Saskatoon; her father a pharmacist turned Rexall executive), and son Shane Farrell, she is survived by sons Roderick, Steven and Greg Farrell, grandchildren, cousins and friends from coast to coast. Raised in Saskatoon and educated at Queen's University, her career began in Toronto at the T. Eaton Company. Then she became a rising star in the publishing world at Maclean Hunter, moving swiftly through the ranks to positions such as Personnel Director; Manager of the Health Centre; General Manager, Financial Post Conference Division. In 1979, she became Founder and Publisher of Flare, Canada's first national monthly fashion magazine (her brainchild and one of her proudest accomplishments). Later she was the first woman promoted to the senior echelons and became a Vice President and a member of the Maclean Hunter Management Committee, responsible for the corporation's worldwide operations. After 30 years with that company, in 1994 she was appointed by The Right Honourable Jean Chretien as Chair, The Canada Council for the Arts. Following a four-year term, she was invited to be Executive Director, Arts Council of Ontario. A true pioneer in the business world, she was just about the first woman in everything she turned to. She was what her Order of Canada citation called "a successful entrepreneur and an astute businesswoman". She served both her country and her communities through leadership on various governance boards including Queen's and Brock universities, Salvation Army, Personnel Association of Canada, Magazines Canada, International Canadian Women in Communications, a variety of fashion industry and arts boards. In retirement after 40 years in Toronto, Donna and Hugh sold their Rosedale home and moved to Niagara on the Lake to a happy and fulfilling lifestyle. She continued her community leadership by co-chairing the local fund-raising committee for the new St. Catharines hospital, founding the Historic Sites Alliance, serving as vice president of the Niagara Historical Society and as a Willowbank board member, and spearheading the campaign to raise money to refurbish the bells of St. Mark's Church (and purchase six more). Arrangements entrusted to Morgan Funeral Home, 415 Regent St. Niagara-on-the-Lake. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2020