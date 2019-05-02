DONNA MARIE FRANCES MARTIN With great sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of Donna Martin (nee Armstrong) on April 29, 2019 in the palliative care wing of Mackenzie Health Centre, Richmond Hill at the age of 88, with her family by her side. Donna was born April 4, 1931 in Winnipeg, Manitoba to Franklin Brooke Armstrong and Frances Margaret Creighton. She attended Rupert's Land Girls' School where she made many life-long friends. She loved sports, particularly horsemanship, and was a champion hunter/jumper rider in Manitoba. Throughout her life, Donna adored many of the arts including classical music, opera, literature, and the theatre. She embraced gardening and gourmet cooking. For decades, she enthusiastically volunteered countless hours in support of Waldorf education, teaching Sunday school and helping children with disabilities learn to ride horses. A keen birder from early on, Donna cultivated a strong appreciation for the great outdoors in each of her children with her passion for nature and all animals both domestic and wild. She devoted herself to raising her four children and adored her seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Donna is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, Jack Martin; her daughters, Leslie (Randal Platt), Shelagh, Cynthia (David Miller) and Susan (Drew Munro); her grandchildren, Caitlin, Cade, Mairin, Dylan, Evan, Katherine and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Keagan, Taryn, Tristan and Callaghan; and her sister, Caroline. Donna was preceded in death by her parents and younger brother, Bob. Friends may call at the R. S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street (at Goulding, south of Steeles) on Friday, May 3rd from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the R.S. Kane chapel on Saturday, May 4th at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the World Wildlife Fund or your favourite charity would be appreciated. Condolences may be left at www.rskane.ca. R.S. Kane 416-221-1159 Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2019