DONNY KIRSCH On Monday, November 25, 2019, at Kensington Gardens Toronto, Ontario, Donny Kirsch (Pa) passed away peacefully. We celebrate his 93 plus years and as a family we rise together to salute a life well lived. He now joins his son Jeffrey deceased 2005. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Gittie; his son, Steven and Lori; son, Peter and wife, Jan; daughter, Cindy and husband, Howie; and daughter-in-law, Donna. Grandchildren Mathew and Tasha, Jonathan and Allison, Andrew and Andrea, Greg and Laura, Brandon and Brittany, Meghan and Ana, Josh, Shawna and Andrew, Jenny and Randy, Jason, Lauren and Michael, Alex and Alexandra, Lucas and Antionette, Bradley and Sarah and 22 great-grandchildren. There will be a private memorial celebrating Donny's life, Friday November 29, 2019 1 p.m. at Oakdale. Open house this Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at Cindy and Howie's, 252 Spadina Rd. Charitable Donations in memory are welcome: Alzheimer Society Toronto https:// on.alz.to/ site/ Donation2?df_id=1780&mfc _pref=T&1780.donation=for m1#buttonsection or Men's Health Issues MOVEMBER https:// mobro.co/ 14251710?mc=1
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2019