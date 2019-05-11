You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
DORA CHARLOTTE HART (Dode) Died peacefully on January 13, 2019 in Vancouver, BC. Dora was born in Indian Head, Sk, September 17, 1920, the youngest of Dr Fred and Minnie Hart. Predeceased by her siblings, Dr Howard Hart, Saskatoon, Roland Hart, Indian Head, Edward Hart, Toronto, Robert Hart, Regina and Edith (Hart) Campbell, Vancouver and nieces Barbara Campbell and Joan Hart. Dora attended McGill, and joined the Air Force during the war. When her parents and sister moved to Vancouver, she followed and lived with her mother in the Dunbar area for many years. Dora first worked for Eric Hamber, a wealthy forestry leader who went on to become lieutenant governor of BC. She then completed her career at UBC and became admin assistant to the Dean of Math. Fiercely independent and feisty (she once was dragged down a Palm Springs Street when she refused to give up her purse to a thief And She Won). She loved to golf, garden, cook, and walk. Dora is survived by a large dynamic family of nieces and nephews across Canada and the world.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 11 to May 15, 2019
