Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
Service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
View Map
Dora Fraser DUNBAR


1923 - 2019
Dora Fraser DUNBAR Obituary
DORA FRASER DUNBAR July 18, 1923 Died peacefully on October 25, 2019, at Michael Garron Hospital, Toronto. Predeceased by her siblings Harriett Hanes, James Tudhope Dunbar and Jane Cutten; daughter of Randolph Churchill Dunbar and Emma Tudhope Dunbar; beloved aunt to Janet Templeton (Don), Fraser Cutten (Wendy), Nairn Cutten (Larry) and Ainslie Fraser (Cam); great- aunt to Kyle Boardman (Ashley), Lindsay Boardman (Thomas), Rachel Boardman, Spencer Cutten (Sangeeta) and Sarah Cutten. Dora was a proud graduate of Victoria College, University of Toronto (1944), and recipient of the U of T Arbor Award for volunteer service (1996). Service to be held at Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W., Toronto, on Thursday, October 31st at 11:00 a.m. Please, no flowers.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2019
