DORA FRASER DUNBAR July 18, 1923 Died peacefully on October 25, 2019, at Michael Garron Hospital, Toronto. Predeceased by her siblings Harriett Hanes, James Tudhope Dunbar and Jane Cutten; daughter of Randolph Churchill Dunbar and Emma Tudhope Dunbar; beloved aunt to Janet Templeton (Don), Fraser Cutten (Wendy), Nairn Cutten (Larry) and Ainslie Fraser (Cam); great- aunt to Kyle Boardman (Ashley), Lindsay Boardman (Thomas), Rachel Boardman, Spencer Cutten (Sangeeta) and Sarah Cutten. Dora was a proud graduate of Victoria College, University of Toronto (1944), and recipient of the U of T Arbor Award for volunteer service (1996). Service to be held at Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W., Toronto, on Thursday, October 31st at 11:00 a.m. Please, no flowers.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2019