Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Dora LITWACK

Dora LITWACK Obituary
DORA LITWACK On Friday, September 6, 2019, Dora died at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. Beloved wife of the late Sam Litwack. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Paul Litwack, Marilyn Debora and Joel Debora, and Judy Litwack-Goldman and David Goldman. Loving and proud grandmother of Jordana, Ryan, Evan, and Joshua, Ian and Phillip. She had a very special relationship with all of her sisters and brothers, Mary and Norman Liebergott, Selma and the late Solomon Zylber, and the late Issie and Pauline Litwack, Geetie and Herb Brown, and Moe and Rose Litwack, and her nieces and nephews and so many family by choice. Dora will be remembered for her Auntie Dora's cookies, her needlepoint and art work and her leadership roles and dedication to ORT, JIAS, and Hillel Lodge. She was a woman of valour, full of warmth, strength, zest for life and learning. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Interment Jewish Memorial Gardens, Ottawa at 4:00 p.m. Shiva 1717 Avenue Road, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Hillel Lodge, Ottawa, 1-613-728-3990.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, 2019
