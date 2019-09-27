|
DORCAS SOULE'Doe' (née Coles, formerly James) Doe passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Aurora, Ontario in her 97th year. Doe will be greatly missed. She was the beloved wife of Halliwell Soule (2010) and a life-long friend of her former husband Norman James (2006). Dearly loved Mom to Debbie (Bill Bates), Colin James and Valerie (Dan Scorgie). Loving Nana to Leah (Erik) and their children Noah and Caleb; Ted; Taylor, Fraser and Dani (Elliot) and their daughter Aubrey; Lindsay (Dennis) and their son Jake; Jame (Katie) and their daughter Octavia; and Jeff (Natalie). Much loved step-Mom to John (Ginny), Barbie and Colin (Jackie Carlos); and grandmother to Amy, David, Claire and Ally. Doe was born in Port Colborne to Alfred and Beatrice Coles in 1923, and in that area she was a teacher for a short time and then a wonderful homemaker for a long time. She has been our wonderful Mom, Nana and great-Nana. We all have sad hearts but so many wonderful memories. Doe said many, many times "I'm so lucky", but all of those who have known and loved her are indeed the lucky ones. With special thanks to all the wonderful, caring staff at Sunrise of Aurora, we are forever appreciative of your loving care-thank you Christine, Lorna, Iryna, Katie. XOXO A Celebration of Doe's Life will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville, on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. For those who wish, consider a donation to Osu Children's Library Fund or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1, 2019