DOREEN EDRIS PARKER June 24, 1928 - January 25, 2020 A wonderful woman has passed away in her 92nd year. She is missed tremendously already. Doreen was the cherished - indeed idolized - daughter of Bertha and Leonard Nash, and beloved sister of Reg. She was a peerless wife to Carl Parker from 1950 until his death in 1994. Mere words cannot adequately express the amazing kind of mother she was to Carol (Douglas), Cathy (Evan) and Michael (Lynn). As grandchildren arrived the treasured memories continued to be created for Michael, Mackenzie, Thomas, Harrison, Kate and Dylan. Doreen delighted in the spirited antics of each grandchild, and of great-granddaughter Abigail, and deeply cherished each one. Everything Doreen involved herself in she did with unflagging enthusiasm and tremendous energy. She must have been a truly astonishing young nurse in Brantford and Woodstock! Once her children were self- sufficient she dove into a satisfying career in the local library system. Then, in partnership with Cathy, Doreen developed a successful small catering business operating out of a second kitchen in her Thornhill home. And when Cathy and Evan decided to create The Village Grocer fine- foods store in Markham in 1986, Doreen was hugely involved in the venture from day one. No mere figurehead, she created numerous delicious and priceless recipes for the business, working away at stovetop, food processor, oven and chopping board, always, always, with a genuinely happy smile on her face. Customers by the hundreds grew to love that smile and the warm, helpful, ever- cheerful personality that went with it. Health issues eventually forced Doreen's gradual withdrawal from the work she so loved, but her indelible impression remains more than vivid, larger than life, for all who knew her. In her final years she continued, as she always had, to make wonderful new friends and strengthen our family bonds. It has been a privilege, a joy, and a blessing to know and love Doreen. A private family service has taken place. Anyone wishing to honour her beautiful memory may make a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation or to Markham- Stouffville Hospital.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020