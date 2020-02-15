|
DOREEN ELSIE VAN TOEVER Doreen Elsie Van Toever (nee Drysdale) 97 of Ottawa, ON passed on January 3, 2020, at The Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre. Born on November 21, 1922 in Eriksdale, MB to James John Drysdale and Elsie Winnifred (Gill), a sister to Wallace, and later to Moira and Eileen. She went to school in Stony Mountain where her family resided. She attended United College for Grade 12 and received two scholarships while completing her MB Teaching Certificate in 1941 and SK Teaching Certificate in 1942. She joined the RCAF (WD) in July 1943 to August 1945 and worked as a Wireless Operator. Her Active Duty was on isolated Canadian AirForce Bases in Tofino, Comox and Haida Gwaii, BC. She was very proud of being a Canadian WWII Veteran and kept her uniform. After the war she returned to the University of Manitoba and graduated with a BA, class of 1948. She married Dad, Barnett Herbert Van Toever of Bissett, MB in May 1948. She received her MA in Sociology at Carleton University in 1969. She bought herself a bright Red Camaro Z28, named the Red Peril. Mum worked from 1969-1983 for Health and Welfare, in Health Services Research for the Canadian Government and also served as Acting Director in her department. She was accomplished Academically and a Great Teacher and Mentor. In retirement she volunteered at schools, soup kitchens and at The Perley Rideau Veterans' Centre, always supporting less fortunate children in third world countries. Mum, also affectionately known as "Grams" and "GG" is survived by son, James Wayne Van Toever (Carol) of Charlottetown, PE; daughter, Karen W. Van Toever (Dale Howard) of Westbank, BC. Grandchildren Natasha Petrie (Matthew Petrie) of Kelowna, BC. Melissa Van Toever of Charlottetown, James D. Van Toever (Caralynn) of Ottawa, ON. Emily Van Toever of Charlottetown. Great Grandchildren Jack Bryan, Willa, Violet, Rowan and Selwyn. She was predeceased by her son, Douglas Arten Van Toever in 1990. Family meant everything to Mum and she loved and treasured them. Doreen was a born Adventurer and Explorer with an Independent Spirit. She chose her own path and accepted many challenges with honour, pride and integrity. She was kind, loving, fun and generous to her family and friends. She was fluent in Spanish, French and Italian as well as being artistic, avid gardener and Ball Room Dancer supreme. She golfed, hiked, painted, was an expert knitter and seamstress, and took regular 6am swims in her pool, no matter the weather. She remained an avid Ottawa Senators fan. She was a voracious reader, loved her Scotch and Pinot Grigio, loved to travel and share her adventures with us. We would like to express our appreciation to the staff of Rideau 2 South for their compassionate care over the last 3 years of Doreen's life. Special mention to Paulette Bent, Mum's Personal Caregiver and friend, and to special friend Julien Olson. With gratitude, we say goodbye and remember all she has done for her family, community and country. We honour her contribution to making this world a better place. A celebration of Life will be held in the summer.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020