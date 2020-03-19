|
DOREEN MILMAN-WILSON Richard, Ryan and Hosuk, Jacqui, Brendan, Abby and Noah, and Lois, Peter and David are devastated by the death of their beloved wife, mom, sister, aunt, mother-in-law and savta on March 18, 2020. We will miss her laugh, her wit, her fierce loyalty and her enthusiasm for the Pittsburgh Penguins. She was happiest celebrating holidays with her family. She especially enjoyed visits to Sandbanks and Cape Cod in recent years. She was brilliant in her career as a medical librarian. She made friends everywhere she went. In the last few years, she embraced her role as savta extraordinaire and we are grateful for the time she had with her dear Noah and Abby. A heartfelt thank you to her former colleague and longtime doctor, Dr. David Spaner. A family graveside service will be held in the Har Zion section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery, 10953 Dufferin Street, Vaughan, on Friday, March 20, 2020. Shiva at 29 Michael Drive, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to UJA Federation-Greater Toronto 416-635-2883.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 19 to Mar. 23, 2020