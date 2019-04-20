You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
View Map
Doreen Pearl ROBBINS

Doreen Pearl ROBBINS Obituary
DOREEN PEARL ROBBINS (nee Black) Doreen Robbins passed away peacefully at the age of 88 years, on March 20, 2019, in Sarasota, Florida, near her beloved snowbird destination of Siesta Key. Predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years, Jeffery (with whom she "ran away" to Canada from Coventry, England in 1954). After marriage in Toronto, Jeff and Doreen lived in cities across Canada, including Vancouver and Montréal, but ultimately settled in Oakville. Together in retirement, Doreen and Jeff traveled the globe - their passion. They white-water rafted on the Colorado River; climbed the steps of Machu Picchu, Peru; cruised the rivers of Europe and the coast of Chile; and explored the cuisines of Hong Kong and Istanbul. Doreen is survived by her brother, John; her sons, Steven (Susan), Peter (Ann), and Mark (Linda); and her six grandchildren, Ashley, Sarah, Jaclyn, Scott, Helena and John. The family will receive friends at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. A memorial service will be held there at 11:00 a.m., with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019
