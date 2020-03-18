|
|
DOREEN TOTTEN (née Allen) Died peacefully with family by her side at Extendicare Cobourg on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in her 93rd year. She was the beloved wife of the late George Louis Totten. Dear mother of Catherine (Bill) Bryck of Toronto, Bob (Manuela) of Cobourg and Jim (Luba) of Whitby. Loving grandmother of Michael (Ashley) and Kelly, Victoria (John), Christopher and Alexandra. Also lovingly remembered by Tara (Patrick). Doreen was born and raised in Orangeville, Ontario. After receiving her teaching certificate, she taught school in Orangeville and Brampton. Doreen met George in Brampton and they were married in July, 1951. In 1953, they moved to Cobourg where Doreen supported George in his engineering career in Cobourg until his retirement. Doreen was a past president of Auxiliary Volunteers at Cobourg and District General Hospital and was Social Sponsor for Beta Sigma Phi in Cobourg for many years. A private gathering for the immediate family has been held followed by a cremation. There will be an opportunity for friends to visit with the family at an appropriate time in the future. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Extendicare Cobourg for the loving care and support provided to Doreen over the last 9 years. Arrangements have been entrusted to MacCoubrey Funeral Home 30 King St. E., Cobourg. Memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society - Northumberland Chapter or Diabetes Canada. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020